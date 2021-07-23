Validity 1-Day Volume Tops $294,595.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Validity has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $294,595.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00007825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,356,772 coins and its circulating supply is 4,355,093 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

