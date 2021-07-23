Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.93. 409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.39. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $135,442,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,762,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,384,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.