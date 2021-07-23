Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,169. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $295.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

