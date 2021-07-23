Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $238.83. 8,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,392. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $239.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

