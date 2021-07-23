Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 15.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,554. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

