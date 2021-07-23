VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VBIV stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

