Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) shares were down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.62 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.62 ($0.66). Approximately 2,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.73. The stock has a market cap of £22.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.04.

Vector Capital Company Profile (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

