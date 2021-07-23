Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0159 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,607.54 or 1.00045450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01229544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00365594 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00438692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00050155 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.