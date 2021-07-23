Velas 1-Day Volume Tops $2.74 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $82.44 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000068 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

