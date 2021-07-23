Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0576

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Veles has a total market capitalization of $74,269.15 and $6.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,186.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.09 or 0.06269918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.96 or 0.01357561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00368091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00136354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.14 or 0.00609385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00381934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00290583 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,070 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

