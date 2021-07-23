Venus (XVS) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $15.91 or 0.00049573 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $166.39 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.72 or 1.00003074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00033493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009428 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,461,215 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

