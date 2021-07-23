Veoneer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 13,744 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 15,171% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $11.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,666,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.