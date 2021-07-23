Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Vera Bradley worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock worth $4,963,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.97 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

