Verasity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.84 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $38.80 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,038,516,509 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

