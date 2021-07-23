Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) PT Raised to $4.00

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERB. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verb Technology by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.