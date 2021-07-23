Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41. Verbund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

