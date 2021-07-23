Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on OEZVY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $19.01 on Friday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.