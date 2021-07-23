VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $233.53, but opened at $224.65. VeriSign shares last traded at $217.51, with a volume of 4,922 shares traded.

The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,440.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,414 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 40.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

