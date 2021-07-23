Veritaseum Market Capitalization Achieves $36.03 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for about $16.76 or 0.00049880 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $36.03 million and $147.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.33 or 0.00869899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.