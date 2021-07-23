Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

