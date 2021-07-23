Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,637 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lamb Weston by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $10,578,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 686.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 84,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

