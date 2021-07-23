Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $181.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

