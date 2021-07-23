Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 13,698 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,017,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $16,972,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $10,625,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

