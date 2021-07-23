Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 169,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

