Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $2,716,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $6,321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 239.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 55,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $418,000.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

