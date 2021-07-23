Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 90.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veritone by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 2,915.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

