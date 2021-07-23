Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.00. 26,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 308,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

