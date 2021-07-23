Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 43,055 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

VZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,269. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

