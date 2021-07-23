Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.82. 293,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,484,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

