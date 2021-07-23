Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $168,496.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.44 or 0.06276470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.01357604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00369130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00134975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.72 or 0.00608482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00379548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00291682 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,016,847 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.