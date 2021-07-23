Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,323. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $291.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

