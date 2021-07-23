Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.81

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 970237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

