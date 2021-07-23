Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $9.05 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $9.05 million and $263,925.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00369686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

