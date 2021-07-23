ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,138 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in ViacomCBS by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ViacomCBS by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 513,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 190,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,208. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

