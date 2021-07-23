Viberate Price Hits $0.0332 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Viberate has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $6.54 million and $1.24 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00866510 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

