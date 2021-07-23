Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Raised to $125.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

VICR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 140.26 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,888,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,560,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vicor by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vicor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

