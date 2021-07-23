Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Victory Capital worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Weber Alan W grew its position in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

