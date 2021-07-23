Vidya Price Hits $0.11 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Vidya has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $447,117.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.47 or 0.00876820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,532,294 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.