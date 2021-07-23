VIG (VIG) Price Reaches $0.0009

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. VIG has a total market cap of $797,972.14 and $911.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,858,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

