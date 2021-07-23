Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

