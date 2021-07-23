VINchain Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $204,388.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

