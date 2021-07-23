Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Up 2.9%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 1,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

The stock has a market cap of $742.30 million and a P/E ratio of 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $23,189,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

