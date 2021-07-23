Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.17. Vipshop shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 134,475 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vipshop by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

