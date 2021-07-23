Vipstar Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $164.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000275 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00036406 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.