Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $8.43 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $8.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.30 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of VRTS opened at $262.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.85. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.