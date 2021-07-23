Vitae Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $624,444.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 76.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 190.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $624,444.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

