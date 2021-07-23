VITE Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $26.26 million and $4.05 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00064314 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,281,293 coins and its circulating supply is 485,710,183 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars.

