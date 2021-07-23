Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.82. Vivendi shares last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 64,085 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

