VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,135 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

