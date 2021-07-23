Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 151 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 119.14 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.17. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.